Fort Myers Beach trailer permits expire today, enforcement action to follow

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Today marks the permit expiration date for people using trailers in the town of Fort Myers Beach.

The expiration date applies to anyone currently running commercial activity from a trailer or using a trailer as a home within the town's limits. Failure to comply with today's deadline will result in code enforcement action, which may include a magistrate hearing with fines.

The town is also entitled to recover Special Magistrate fees and other enforcement costs from non-compliant property owners.

For more information about the application process, property owners can visit the town's website or contact the Permitting Department at (239) 765-0202 and press 1.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.