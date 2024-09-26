FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Helene brought street flooding and high winds to Fort Myers Beach on Thursday, prompting local officials to advise caution - though most areas remained passable compared to last month’s Tropical Storm Debby.

One of the hardest-hit areas is Curlew Street, just off Estero Boulevard.

It is located about four and a half miles from downtown.

Residents living on Curlew Street have been dealing with the impact of successive storms which have forced water from the drains and canals into their homes.

Watch below to see how the street got flooded.

Fort Myers Beach takes on Hurricane Helene, battles isolated street flooding

“We never know what to expect, and this afternoon is supposed to be worse,” Becky Weber said in a FaceTime interview, as she showed the current conditions outside her front porch. “One of our biggest problems is that, as usual, our sewer system is backing up. It’s really unattractive," she added.

While Weber has not seen water inside her home yet, she and others in the area are remaining cautious, keeping a close eye on the hurricane’s progress.

Local officials are advising people to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary, as the hurricane continues north toward Florida’s Big Bend area.

Fox 4 will bring more updates as Fort Myers Beach weathers the storm.