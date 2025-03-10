FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The 67th annual Fort Myers Beach Shrimp Festival had its biggest turnout since Hurricane Ian, drawing in thousands of visitors to Bayside Veterans Park to celebrate the area’s prized shellfish.

WATCH AS FORT MYERS BEACH COMMUNITY CORRESPONDENT ANVAR RUZIEV REPORTS FROM THE EVENT:

Fort Myers Beach Shrimp Festival sees biggest turnout since Hurricane Ian

The weeklong event, a longstanding tradition in Fort Myers Beach, included a parade, a 5K run, live music, a vendor village featuring more than 40 local businesses, and a shrimp-eating competition, all centered around fresh shrimp caught right here in Southwest Florida.

Andrew Yelle, president of the Fort Myers Beach Lions Club, talked about the festival's significance for local shrimpers, especially Erickson & Jensen, one of the last seafood companies still operating directly on the water in Fort Myers Beach.

“Erickson and Jensen is one of the last seafood companies right there on the water in Fort Myers Beach. So it’s really glad to see them get the business. They give us this wonderful pink gold shrimp. The fresh shrimp here is amazing. It’s the best on the planet. I might be a little bit biased, but it’s really good,” Yelle said.

Shrimpers reported a noticeable spike in shrimp sales around the festival, and Yelle mentioned that, with more homes and resorts reopening, this year’s festival saw the largest crowd they’ve seen since Hurricane Ian.

Although the festival took place at Bayside Veterans Park this year, organizers hope to return to Lynn Hall Park next year, continuing the tradition at its previous location.