Fort Myers Beach regains FEMA Class 5 rating, bringing potential flood insurance savings

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach has re-earned a Class 5 rating from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, a recovery milestone town leaders say will help lower flood insurance costs and strengthen protections for homes and businesses as the island rebuilds after Hurricane Ian.

This week, the town confirmed FEMA restored its Class 5 rating under the National Flood Insurance Program's Community Rating System. The designation recognizes communities that go beyond standard flood management requirements.

Town Manager William McKannay called the achievement a game-changing win for the barrier island.

"What it does is it shows that our community is at the highest standard that it can be – it's a gold standard for a barrier island," McKannay explained.

The rating is expected to bring significant savings beginning in 2026. The average annual flood insurance cost in Lee County is $1379, according to Nerd Wallet.

"What it really means for residents and business owners here on the beach is starting 1 April 2026, they'll be able to get the 25% discount on their National Flood Insurance Program policies – on the premiums," McKannay said.

Homeowners said the discount could make a meaningful difference for families still recovering from storm damage and rising costs.

"25 percent of that number may not seem like a lot, but every little bit will help - just a little bit of more breathing room to maybe do a little more improvement on your property," said Marc Taglieri, a homeowner since 2011.

"And that's one thing you want to bring people back to the island after a storm and who's gonna move back if its too expensive," said another resident.

Fort Myers Beach took a direct hit from Hurricane Ian in 2022. McKannay said FEMA placed the town was placed on probation and had to reevaluate and improve its floodplain management policies to regain the rating.

"And we worked sometimes developing new policies, sometimes dusting off and updating old policies to bring em up to the standard to get us back to where we could get this rating – just we're so happy," McKannay said.

FEMA says the town's Class 5 rating will automatically renew each year as long as Fort Myers Beach remains in good standing with the program.

