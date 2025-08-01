Fort Myers Beach property owners face potential 26% tax increase

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach property owners could see their taxes increase by 26% as town officials work to close a budget gap created by Hurricane Ian.

Town staff is proposing a tentative millage rate of 1.255, which equals about $125 for every $100,000 of property value. The increase would generate an estimated $1.2 million to help cover basic operating costs.

Currently, Fort Myers Beach is using a bridge loan from the state, with nearly $2.5 million from that loan filling holes in next year's budget. Officials say they need a more sustainable financial plan moving forward.

"I'm on social security. I have a part-time job that I got to pay my property taxes and a 26% increase is just a brutal blow," Linda Meeder said.

Meeder, who lives on the south end of the island, says her house was flooded twice by Hurricanes Ian and Milton. She's still making repairs and worries that higher taxes will delay her recovery efforts.

"More taxes just means putting those projects farther down the road," Meeder said.

Meeder is enrolled in the Elevate Florida program, which could help raise her home, but she's concerned that federal shortfalls could cancel the program. She's asking the town council to consider the impact on residents still recovering from the storms.

"Give us on the ground people a little break instead of more taxes," Meeder said.

The town council will vote Monday to set the tentative rate. After that, they can only lower it. Public hearings are scheduled for September 11 and 24.

