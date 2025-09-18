Fort Myers Beach property owners face deadline for temporary permit extensions

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Property owners in Fort Myers Beach have less than a week to apply for extensions on temporary placement permits that were issued after Hurricane Ian, with the deadline set for Tuesday.

The Temporary Placement Permits, originally issued following Hurricane Ian's devastation, are scheduled to expire on September 23, 2025. Property owners who need more time must submit extension applications by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday to avoid violations.

The Fort Myers Beach Town Council adopted Resolution 25-251 on August 18, creating a pathway for property owners facing hardship situations to request permit extensions under specific conditions. The council recognized that recovery timelines vary for each household affected by the hurricane.

Property owners can download the Emergency Temporary Placement Permit Extension Application for Hurricane Ian from the town's official website at fortmyersbeachfl.gov.

Properties with expired permits and no submitted applications will face consequences after the deadline. The town will issue notices of violation and refer cases to hearings. Property owners may also face daily fines and additional penalties if no action is taken.

The town is also entitled to recover Special Magistrate fees and other enforcement costs from non-compliant property owners.

For more information about the application process, property owners can visit the town's website or contact the Permitting Department at (239) 765-0202 and press 1.