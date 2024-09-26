Fort Myers Beach prepares for Helene, days away from 2 year Ian anniversary

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach locals went to work Wednesday outside of their nine to five shoveling bags of sand prepping for Hurricane Helene.

A bull dozer dropped more sand off for people like Summer Johnson who came after work.

She grew up on the island, like her parents and grandparents, and this weather is what they're used to.

"This is the norm. After Ian, we definitely got spooked," Johnson said.

Fort Myers Beach Braces For The Storm

Her family chose to stay on the island for Hurricane Ian because they didn't expect the unimaginable.

She said, "We rode it out, so i know this isn't going to be as bad, but it's still nerve racking."

Stacked sandbags lined the doors in front of the library and Bret Grifis packed 25 bags of sand to do just the same for his home.

Grifis said, "If it holds and the storm stays out in the trench, we could very well escape this but other folks wont be so lucky."

Luck that Fort Myers Beach didn't have two years ago.

This time, he flew in from Michigan to prep his house before Hurricane Helene arrives.

"Just kind of prepare get ready. Hope for the best and not the worst and see where it all plays out. Run to home depot and buy a squeegee this evening," Grifis said.

Amid all the prep, people found their way to the beach to enjoy the calm before the storm.