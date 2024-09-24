Fort Myers Beach prepares as tropical storm develops in the Caribbean

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — As a tropical storm brews in the Caribbean, residents of Fort Myers Beach are taking early precautions, remembering the impact of Hurricane Debby in August.

The Town of Fort Myers Beach has made sandbags available near Town Hall, and residents aren't wasting any time securing them. Robin Chott, a local resident who has weathered several hurricanes, is one of those taking early action.

"I lost my car in the last storm, Tropical Storm Debbie," Chott shared. "I tried to get sandbags last time, but they were gone by the time I got there. That’s why I’m preparing early this time."

Chott's family explained how quickly flooding can occur on the island. "The water comes in fast, even if it’s only four feet. It’s enough to do damage, and then people drive through it, creating waves that push water into houses even more."

Flooding remains a significant concern, especially with the town’s drainage systems still under construction. Storm surge is also a possibility with the current storm's forecast.

Last year Fort Myers Beach implemented a hurricane re-entry pass system to allow residents faster access to their homes after a storm. Fire Chief Scott Wirth spoke during Monday’s Town Council meeting about the town’s re-entry procedures.

“There’s an order to things, like in any emergency—life first, property second. Once we’ve secured lives, we can then focus on getting people back to secure their properties,” Wirth said.

Additionally, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is urging boat owners to secure their vessels ahead of any potential high winds or storm surges. They recommend moving boats to safer locations or ensuring they are properly anchored to avoid damage.

With the storm’s path still uncertain, local officials are reminding everyone to stay prepared and keep a close eye on the forecast.

