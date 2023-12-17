Fort Myers Beach prepares as low pressure system approaches

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — As storm clouds loom over Fort Myers Beach, the area braces for potential bad weather. With businesses closing and the streets growing quieter, the community is taking no chances.

Despite the impending storm, the beach saw a few visitors and locals making the most of the situation.

Melanie Hiralall, a Cape Coral resident, was there for the atmosphere. "I think it's incredible, I think it's beautiful. It's probably giving a lot of people PTSD right now but it's beautiful out, it's like the calm before the storm is just amazing out here," she said.

Two local jewelry makers were seen searching the beach for shells. They planned to turn their finds into pendants for local sale.

The jeweler from April's Attic expressed concerns about the conditions for their efforts, "No it's not good weather for shelling, because they're all broken up, the shells are all broken up right now because the water's been rough."

Many of the businesses along the beachfront were closed and some took additional precautions due to the rough water conditions. As evening approached, the rain eased but strong winds continued to sweep across the area.

Traveling down Estero Blvd revealed no immediate signs of flooding. With water levels expected to rise and the forecast predicting stronger winds, residents and visitors are advised to stay alert and ready for emergency alerts