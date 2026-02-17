Fort Myers Beach 'optimistic' Fourth of July fireworks show will happen

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Town of Fort Myers Beach said leaders are optimistic the Fourth of July fireworks show will happen this year.

In a press release sent out on Tuesday afternoon, the town said What's Up FMB, a community-based organization, donated the amount of the deposit, as well as the barge.

However, the town said more money is need to cover the rest of the expenses.

"The Town remains optimistic that the fireworks celebration will take place as planned, thanks to continued community involvement and ongoing fundraising efforts," the release said.