Fort Myers Beach opens new town hall

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach is celebrating a major milestone in its recovery from Hurricane Ian with the grand opening of its newly renovated town hall on Estero Boulevard.

The original town hall was destroyed by Hurricane Ian in 2022. But, after nearly three years, the community is marking this achievement as a symbol of resilience and recovery.

The town purchased the current building in August 2024 and transformed it into a welcoming space for the community. The renovation project represents significant cost savings for residents.

The original plan to build a completely new town hall would have cost between $15-20 million. Instead, renovating the existing building cost just $7 million, allowing the town to save millions and avoid taking on any debt.

The grand opening began with a ribbon cutting scheduled for 9 a.m., followed by guided tours of the facility.

