Fort Myers Beach moves forward with efforts to make construction cheaper

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Town of Fort Myers Beach could make it cheaper to build on the island soon. Monday, leaders voted unanimously to bring the impact fees back for a second and final reading, on November 17.
This means there could be lower fees builders have to pay when they put up something new on the island. These fees, called impact fees, are one-time charges on new construction that help pay for things like roads and parks. The proposal would simplify the system and make new fee rates based on a building's size instead of a flat fee.
The town said a lower fee could also help people still rebuilding after past storms.
If approved at the second reading, the fees will be implemented then, according to the town.