Fort Myers Beach Margaritaville security guard goes viral for rock interception

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Some people like their margaritas on the rocks — but in one viral video, the rocks were flying for a very different reason.

Watch as Fort Myers Beach Community Correspondent Anvar Ruziev visits Margaritaville to speak with the security guard that went viral, thanks to his quick reflexes:

Security guard goes viral for rock interception at Fort Myers Beach Margaritaville

An altercation between two guests at the Margaritaville Resort in Fort Myers Beach took a wild turn back in June when one woman picked up a rock and hurled it toward another. But before it could land, security guard Christopher Owens did something out of a superhero playbook — he caught it mid-air.

@OnlyInFloridaa Christopher Owens catches the rock thrown before it hit any of the guests.

“She decides to grab a rock, I don't know her intentions,” Owens recalled. “She threw it into a group of people, and I just happened to catch the rock. It hit my hand, and I looked at it like… did I just catch that?”

The moment would have been impressive under any circumstances — but what makes it even more remarkable is that it happened on Owens’ second day on the job.

“I was like… is this the kind of stuff that happens on the beach?” he said, laughing.

Despite being new to the resort, Owens is no rookie. With over a decade of experience in security, he handled the situation with a calm demeanor that caught the internet’s attention.

The video of the incident racked up over a million views in less than 24 hours, turning Owens into something of a local celebrity. Guests began asking for selfies, and one person even called him “famous for catching the rock!”

Margaritaville staff recognized Owens’ quick reflexes and cool head with a commemorative pin.

As for the cause of the dispute, Owens said it all started with a shove — and quickly escalated to rock-throwing.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, no charges were filed and no one was injured, thanks in large part to Owens’ swift interception.

When asked if he might be a superhero in disguise, Owens laughed it off. “No superhero gene here,” he said. “I’m just a big Mets fan — I’ve watched a lot of Francisco Lindor at shortstop.”

Since that incident eight months ago, Owens says it’s been smooth sailing — or at least, no more flying objects, and he hopes it stays that way.