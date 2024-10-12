Fort Myers Beach lifts Hurricane Re-entry Pass Program

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Traffic on Fort Myers Beach is picking back up after the town lifted its Hurricane Re-entry Pass Program early Saturday morning.

FOX 4 Community Correspondent Victoria spoke to the owner of Mom's Home Cooking about the positive news.

She told Scott every bit of support helps after Hurricanes Helene and Milton set her back.

You can watch Victoria's full report here:

Fort Myers Beach staple reopens after Hurricane Milton

"We've had quite a bit of flooding, and we lost of course a bunch of plants," said owner of Mom's Home Cooking Heather Reagan. "It just keeps going and going."

Reagan opened her food truck for the first time since Hurricane Milton made landfall earlier this week.

It's a staple in town.

"Everybody loves our cinnamon rolls and our biscuit sandwiches," she said.

Now, she's just hoping mother nature cooperates.

"The businesses are desperate for whatever little crumbs we can pick up, because with it being just one hurricane after the next after the next, it's very difficult to keep income coming in," Reagan said.

She also credits the community for helping with all the cleanup efforts.

"Obviously you can see the community is banding together to help get everybody back on their feet," Reagan said.

Crews are still out cleaning debris and sand off the roads.

Reagan said she's just hoping for a better year in 2025.

"I'm really hoping that it'll be a nice calm summer. We'll have a lot of people come to visit."