Fort Myers Beach homeowners relieved as town keeps flood insurance discount

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla — FEMA announced the continuation of critical flood insurance discounts - a decision that affects the lives of countless homeowners striving to rebuild in the wake of devastation.

Susan Haynes, a resident of Fort Myers Beach, has weathered numerous storms.

"Flood insurance? Probably 10-12 thousand a year," she said - her voice a blend of exhaustion and resilience.

For Susan, the 25% discount translates to nearly $3,000 in savings annually. "We need the discount because it's a lot of money we'd save each month, and I have a feeling it's going to be going up anyway after we rebuild."

Susan's family, like many others, is taking reconstruction into their own hands.

Amid the debris and the daunting task of rebuilding, every dollar saved is a step towards recovery.

Susan pointing to their foundation, crafted by her and her family, which was just approved by an inspector on Friday.

Jacquelyn Velazquez, another resident, says she would not go without flood insurance.

"There it was, you know, lost everything in a blink of an eye, and we were just grateful that we had insurance. I'm probably saving $500-600 a year with the 25%, which, you know, every penny helps. I wish they would do the same with the taxes," she joked.

While flood insurance remains mandatory only for mortgaged homes in flood-prone areas, the impact of the storms makes it a necessity for many.

This decision didn’t come without its challenges. The town, working closely with FEMA, continues to address ongoing compliance issues. A plan is due by November 18th, aiming to solidify the area’s standing and ensure the continuation of these vital discounts.