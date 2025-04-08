Fort Myers Beach food truck park gets unanimous approval from town council

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A food truck park proposed just off Estero Boulevard received its final, unanimous approval from the Fort Myers Beach Town Council on Monday.

The property, located near Chapel Street, has been at the center of debate for months. The approved project includes 39 parking spaces, outdoor seating, and amplified music.

Vibrant design renderings presented to the council depict a lively, colorful park aimed at bringing new business to the beachside community.

Many neighbors from across Estero Boulevard voiced support, saying the development could help revitalize the area.

"It's slow getting back, it'll take five years for restaurants to really be open so food trucks temporarily, I think it's a good idea."But others, particularly those who live next door to the site, expressed concern about the park’s impact on property values and quality of life—even before construction has begun.

"We have a unit up for sale 104, and we have documentation from a realtor to prove it. We've had buyers say no simply because they're looking for a quiet part of the island, and they know about the food truck development and they say hey that's not what we're looking for."Some residents said they are considering legal action against the town, claiming the project will lower their property values. According to town staff, the development required 29 code deviations to move forward.

"You're trying to put a square peg in a round hole. With 29 deviations, 'I'll get this damn thing in there I'll get it to fit' — It doesn't!"Despite the tension, a compromise was reached during the meeting. Developers agreed to add more physical barriers between the food truck park and the neighboring lots and to limit the amount of amplified music allowed.

“I think the negotiation from both sides was well respected, not everyone got what they wanted and I think that tells you that you probably had a good negotiation,” said Mayor Dan Allers.To minimize noise pollution, the food trucks will be hooked up to electric and sewer utilities. Generators will only be used in case of a power outage.

The project is being positioned as a temporary, mid-term solution during the island’s post-hurricane recovery. The food truck park is expected to operate for about five years. However, the land’s new entitlements—including its schedule of approved uses—will remain with the property after that time, raising concerns among some full-time residents.