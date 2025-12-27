Fort Myers Beach council member Jim Atterholt to retire at end of year

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla — On Friday, the Town of Fort Myers Beach announced a change to its Town Council.

Longtime council member Jim Atterholt will retire at the end of the year after nearly six years of service.

Watch to hear why councilman Jim Atterholt is retiring:

First elected in 2019, Atterholt served through the COVID pandemic and the town’s recovery from Hurricane Ian, including a term as vice mayor during the rebuild.

Town officials credit him with helping restore services and guide Fort Myers Beach through recovery.

Atterholt says he’s stepping away to spend more time with family, including his new grandchild.