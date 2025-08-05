Fort Myers Beach council approves entertainment venue at former theater site

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach Town Council unanimously approved plans Monday to transform the old Beach Theatre into a three-story restaurant and outdoor entertainment venue, raising concerns among longtime residents about noise and parking issues.

Christine Madden, who has lived on Egret Street for nearly four decades, worries about the impact on her quiet neighborhood.

"We haven't had outdoor music, we haven't had outdoor bars, the places that have always been have always had enough parking that was adequate so some things are pretty big intense changes for the neighborhood," Madden said.

The development plan includes valet service and off-site parking options, though developers requested a 32% reduction in required parking spaces. Developers said they'll also enforce sound limits and build a sound barrier to address noise concerns.

Despite these assurances, some people feel their objections went unheard during the approval process.

"It's hard to feel like your voice is being heard by the town council. I know there's people that didn't speak today because they feel defeated and they've given up," Madden said.

The timing of the approval during summer months has also raised concerns that many seasonal residents may be unaware of the changes coming to their neighborhood.

"There are not a lot of people here, people tend to be gone at this time of the year, so they might not even be aware that this is happening in their neighborhood," Madden said.

The redevelopment team stated it will provide much-needed dining and entertainment options to the south end of Estero Island as the community continues rebuilding after Hurricane Ian.

Developers plan to begin construction around New Year's, which is expected to take 12 to 18 months.

