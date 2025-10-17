Fort Myers Beach could soon make it cheaper to build on the island, here's how

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla — The Town of Fort Myers Beach could make it cheaper to build on the island soon. Town leaders will talk about lowering the fees builders have to pay when they put up something new on the island.

The sound that echoes throughout the island - saws and hammers - is a sound that means progress. But that progress comes with a price tag. On Monday, Town Council will talk about cutting a fee by as much as fifty percent for home builds.

Builder Robert Tisone says he also builds on an island in New Jersey, so he knows what it takes to put up coastal homes and how much more expensive it can be here.

“We have a lot of the same rules and regulations, but here in Florida it's actually on steroids. Like the strapping is like, eight or nine times more than it is in New Jersey,” said Tisone.

Tisone says reducing costs would go a long way. These fees, called impact fees, are one-time charges on new construction that help pay for things like roads and parks. The proposal would simplify the system and make new fee rates based on a building's size instead of a flat fee.

Tisone said a lower cost to build could mean a lower cost for future buyers too. “The builder always adds a percentage to the actual cost, so the end user will end up paying,” said Tisone.

The town says a lower fee could also help people still rebuilding after past storms. Leaders say it’s about making the process simpler as the island continues to recover.

“You cut the cost down, and it's going to make it more inviting to build here,” said Tisone.

The council will talk about these changes at their meeting on Monday.