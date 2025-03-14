Fort Myers Beach could lose some Canadian visitors to new U.S. policy

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Many Canadian visitors who travel to Lee County, especially Fort Myers Beach, to escape cold winters will soon face new entry rules.

Watch as Fort Myers Beach Community Correspondent Anvar Ruziev speaks with Canadian visitors about the new travel rules:

Starting April 11th, Canadians staying in the United States for more than 30 days must register online.

Serge Seguin, a Canadian visitor who has traveled to Florida for years, said crossing the border used to be straightforward.

"Simple questions crossing the border—what you bring, where you're going, for how long," said Seguin.

Over 200,000 Canadians visit Lee County each year, making them the largest group of international tourists in the area, according to the Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau. Many come specifically to escape harsh winter temperatures back home.

"We still have three feet of snow there," Seguin added.

Jacki Liszak, President of the Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce, has heard concerns from Canadian visitors who might not return because of the new rules.

"He told us at the chamber that unfortunately, they could not come to visit Fort Myers Beach because he just did not agree with what was being asked of him to cross the border," said Liszak.

Liszak worries that even a small decrease in visitors could impact the local economy.

"We continue to improve the island, put up new buildings, and repair things. So, every dollar does count," she explained.

However, Seguin believes the extra paperwork won't stop him from visiting Fort Myers Beach.

"When you see the temperature that's waiting for you there, it's worth taking the risk," he said.

Visitors can find register at the following department of homeland security site:

https://i94.cbp.dhs.gov/home