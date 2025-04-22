Fort Myers Beach considers annexing San Carlos Island

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A proposal to bring San Carlos Island under Fort Myers Beach town control could change jurisdictional boundaries that have long separated the two neighboring communities.

San Carlos Island sits just before the bridge to Fort Myers Beach. While many visitors might not notice the difference, residents know exactly where one community ends and the other begins.

"There's a lot of history on San Carlos Island, it's its own unique place," said San Carlos Island resident Dan Denault.

Currently, San Carlos Island is unincorporated and governed by Lee County. But Fort Myers Beach Council recently discussed ways to change that by bringing San Carlos under town control. At a recent meeting, Councilman John King proposed the idea for annexation.

"This is about growing Fort Myers Beach. I think, presenting that front door. And I think it gives the residents in San Carlos Island an opportunity for local government closer to them," said King.

The proposal would give San Carlos residents direct representation on the town council and access to town services. But not everyone is convinced this change would be beneficial.

Tom Mattie, who built his dream home on San Carlos Island seven years ago, says the current arrangement is exactly what he signed up for.

"When I looked for this property to buy years ago, I specifically looked for something that had no restrictive covenants. It was part of the county and not the city. Um, and why would I expect that to change?" said Mattie.

Other neighbors point to differences in how the county and town handled recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian. Dan Denault believes San Carlos Island fared better under county control during the rebuilding process.

"You know, I saw what happened after the hurricane. They, they had such a slow time starting up. We were able to get rehab permits with the county and get going right away. Get cleaned up," said Denault.

If the annexation moves forward, King says it could require both a vote by the town council and a vote from San Carlos Island residents. The process is still uncertain and could take months or even years to complete.

Councilman King expects to have a council discussion on the topic within the next two months to see if this idea can become a reality.

