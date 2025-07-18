Fort Myers Beach community rallies around family after mother of three dies in crash

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Myers Beach bartender known for her kindness and dedication to her children died in a car crash Tuesday night, leaving the island community in mourning and rallying to support her family.

Christina Brown, a mother of three who worked at Mr. Waves Island Bar in Times Square, was killed in an accident on U.S. 41. Her 12-year-old daughter, who was also in the car, survived but suffered fractures to her neck and back.

"She leaves back behind a memory that, you know, you're a better person for knowing her," said Lynn Bommarito, general manager of Mr. Waves Island Bar.

Brown began working at the bar in 2023 and immediately impressed her colleagues. Despite having a sprained wrist, she was faster than most bartenders even with one hand.

"She would do whatever she had to for anybody. She just—she was just a wonderful person," Bommarito said.

Co-workers affectionately called Brown the "mama of the bar" for her habit of picking up shifts, offering rides, and brightening people's days with her smile.

Tuesday was Brown's day off, which she spent taking her daughters to a park. Hours later, the accident occurred. Her 12-year-old daughter who was in the vehicle is expected to recover, according to staff at Mr. Waves.

"She breathed for those children," Bommarito said.

Now the community that Brown served is coming together to support her family. Businesses from Fort Myers Beach to Pine Island and Naples are donating sales, tips, and raffle money to help cover funeral costs and medical bills.

Mr. Waves will host a fundraiser Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m.

"We're trying to help the family so they can grieve without having to worry about the expenses," Bommarito said.

In the midst of this tragedy, Bommarito finds comfort in a ring she used to wear with Brown, which bears a message that's helping her cope.

"It says 'keep going.' And that's what she would tell me right now," Bommarito said.

GoFundMe Page for Christina Brown's family:

https://gofund.me/c8243d0b

The following businesses will also be donating a portion of proceeds to help the Brown family: