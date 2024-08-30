FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Friday marks the first-ever state-recognized Jimmy Buffett Day, and the Margaritaville Beach Resort on Fort Myers Beach is celebrating throughout the weekend. Fans of the legendary singer are gathering to honor his legacy in true Florida style.

Watch Anvar Ruziev's Full Coverage:

Fort Myers Beach celebrates first-ever Jimmy Buffett Day at Margaritaville Resort

George and Terrie Golwitzer, who traveled all the way from Illinois, describe the day as the ultimate tribute to the free-spirited lifestyle that Jimmy Buffett embodied. "Just listen to his music all day, drink margaritas, and sit by the pool," said the Golwitzers, embracing the relaxed, fun, and colorful atmosphere that Buffett's music inspires.

The Florida House of Representatives recognized August 30th as Jimmy Buffett Day. State Highway A1A was also renamed to Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway.

OpenStreetMap A1A State Highway which has now been renamed to Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway

The state legislature highlighted Buffett's significant contributions to both state and national culture - a culture that continues to draw visitors from across the country.

Margaritaville's Marketing Manager, Marin Asher, explains how this celebration also gives back to the community.

The resort is donating a portion of drink sales to two local nonprofits: FMB Strong and The Calusa Waterkeeper.

"We’ll also have a dunk tank up here on the terrace as part of the Calusa Waterkeeper's Taps Flow for H2O event," Asher shared.

Fox 4 Meteorologist Andrew Shipley will be one of the volunteers braving the dunk tank.

Margaritaville Beach Resort Dunk tank lineup

This event is just one of many planned throughout the weekend at Margaritaville, all in the spirit of celebrating Jimmy Buffett’s legacy.

Margaritaville Resort Fort Myers Beach List of events scheduled for the weekend.

Margaritaville is also hosting a school supply drive for Fort Myers Beach Elementary School. Attendees are encouraged to bring supplies to support local students while enjoying the celebration.