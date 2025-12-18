Fort Myers Beach cancels NYE fireworks due to 'fiscal responsibility push'

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Town of Fort Myers Beach said it will not host its annual municipal fireworks display this year after a comprehensive budget review revealed the town exceeded projections by approximately $1 million. The town said it forced official to make difficult cuts across all departments.

The fireworks display, which cost more than $300,000, represented nearly one-fifth of the town's discretionary budget, the town said in a press release. Town leadership said the decision prioritizes essential services and fiscal responsibility during ongoing recovery efforts.

"When we evaluated the fireworks alongside essential services like utilities or public safety, it just didn't come close," said Jeff Hauge, Director of Community Services, who presented a formal risk analysis to Town Council. "We are in a tight spot right now, with recovery efforts and FEMA compliance taking priority. We had to do the most responsible and sensible thing."

The town said the risk analysis identified the fireworks display as one of the lowest-risk budget reductions compared to services that directly impact resident safety, infrastructure and recovery progress.

Town Manager Will McKannay emphasized the town's responsibility to taxpayers in making the decision.

"We have a responsibility to be good financial stewards of taxpayer dollars," McKannay said. "If we want to avoid significant millage increases, then difficult choices had to be made — and unfortunately, the fireworks had to go."

The town said it's not permanent and it hopes to have the Fourth of July celebrations through public-private partnerships. Under this model, community organizations, businesses and sponsors would collaborate to fund and produce the event while reducing reliance on municipal funds, the town said.

"While we share in the disappointment, our priority remains rebuilding responsibly, maintaining essential services, and ensuring long-term financial stability for our residents," officials said.

