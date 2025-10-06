Fort Myers Beach approves pier reconstruction project with conditions

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Fort Myers Beach Town Council announced that it approved of the Fort Myers Beach Pier Reconstruction Project on Monday with conditions, in a vote of 5 to 0.

The iconic pier was destroyed by Hurricane Ian in 2022.

According to the meeting agenda, the applicant requested that the Town Council revise the sea turtle protection condition to allow for pier construction during sea turtle nesting season. The proposed revision would require the applicant to obtain a permit from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) authorizing a Marine Turtle Permit Holder to relocate nests within a designated construction corridor necessary for the project.

Construction activities would be restricted to daylight hours, with daily monitoring of nesting activity by the FWC Marine Turtle Permit Holder. No exterior nighttime lighting would be permitted.

As of the latest reports, construction was expected to begin early next year.