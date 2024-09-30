Fort Myers Beach advises residents on what to do with sand following Helene

Properly disposing of sand and water from your property

When it comes to cleaning up sand near and in your home following Helene, the Town of Fort Myers Beach is offering the following advice:



Do not pump water from your pool directly onto the beach. Doing so, will cause it to scour. Instead, place a de-watering bag at the end of your hose outlet and pump the water into a side yard.

Overwash sand is a valuable resource! The Town asks you to not mix it with debris as clean sand can be returned to the beach, but it must be FREE OFF ALL DEBRIS.

Returning overwash sand to the beach requires permission for the Town under the State’s Emergency Order. If you are placing sand on the beach, email chadd@fmbgov.com with the address and a picture of the sand. It will be inspected. If any debris is found in the sand, the owner will be required to remove it from the beach at the owner’s expense.

Sand can be brought near the sidewalk to be collected by the Town’s debris contractor. Please comply with the following:

Do not obstruct sidewalk or road with sand or debris. Place sand as close to the sidewalk as you can so that it can be picked up. Within 10 feet of sidewalk is ideal. Do not mix sand with debris. Make separate piles if necessary.



If you have any questions, please contact the Town at (239) 765 – 0202.

