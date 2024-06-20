Watch Now
Former Ostego Bay Marine Science Center property for sale in Fort Myers Beach

Posted at 8:06 AM, Jun 20, 2024

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Ostego Bay Foundation has announced that the building which housed the Ostego Bay Marine Science Center is now on the market. The foundation was forced to relocate because of severe flood damage after Hurricane Ian.

The foundation, which has been an educational staple on Fort Myers Beach since 1991, experienced devastating impacts during the hurricane, with water levels reaching six to eight feet inside the facility. Joanne Semmer, President of the Ostego Bay Foundation, recounted the challenging aftermath.

"We had to enlist volunteers to help clean out what was salvageable. I had two pods in my front yard for over a year, filled with parts, pieces, and exhibits," Semmer explained.

Despite these setbacks, the foundation has made significant strides in recovery. The Marine Science Center has successfully relocated to a new site at the end of Bay Road, behind the Beach School.

The new location is shared with the Estero Island Historic Society.

Currently, the center operates by appointment only, as it hosts summer camp programs scheduled to run until August.

The foundation will have its annual kids fishing tournament at Moss Marina on Saturday, June 29th. The event is free to the public and features prizes and food.

