FMPD officer seriously injured in crash, Florida Highway Patrol says

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a police officer was seriously injured in a crash on Thursday, around 5:30 p.m. in Lee County.

It happened on Colonial Boulevard and Six Mile Cypress Parkway, according to FHP. In the first vehicle, a man in a sedan from Fort Myers sustained minor injuries. In the officer's car, a man from Fort Myers sustained serious injuries.

The first driver was going west on Colonial Boulevard, approaching the intersection of Six Mile Cypress Pkwy, in the center lane. FHP reports that at the same time, an officer in a police car was going north on Six Mile Cypress toward Colonial.

The first driver went through the intersection and into the path of the officer. The two drivers crashed head-on, both spinning out.

The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate this traffic crash.

