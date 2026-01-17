Fly Heli moves helicopter barge out of back bay after weeks of pushback on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla — There’s a huge update on Fly Heli, the company that had a helicopter taking off and landing on a barge in Matanzas Pass near Bowditch Point.

Fox 4’s Fort Myers Beach community correspondent Austin Schargorodksi has done several stories on the environmental and noise concerns people on Fort Myers Beach have, and now, those voices have been heard.

Schargorodski has been covering this story since December, and now, the company has decided to move the barge.

On Friday, dolphins filled the water at the north end of Bowditch Point. Behind them was the Fly Heli barge.

That’s because Steve Overy, president of Fly Heli, decided to move the vessel out of the bay and closer to the Gulf.

Dolphin at Bowditch with barge behind

In a statement, Overy said, “Our operations have always been legal, safe, and compliant with applicable regulations. However, I believe that responsible business ownership goes beyond simply meeting legal requirements. It means listening to the community and being willing to adapt when concerns are raised.”

“It’s definitely an improvement, and I am very appreciative of that,” said Monica Lynn.

Schargorodski first met Lynn in December after she called him worried about how low flights could affect the dolphins and manatees she sees in Matanzas Pass.

Monica Lynn

He later confirmed the helicopter in the videos belonged to Fly Heli, which told him at the time those were test flights ahead of launching helicopter tours.

Schargorodski also spoke with Overy, who said Fly Heli worked with state and federal agencies on permits and flight approvals.

On Wednesday, the Town of Fort Myers Beach held a meeting so Fly Heli could speak directly to the public, and residents spoke out.

“It’s bad for residents, it’s bad for businesses. And it’s bad for the environment,” said Bill Veach, at the meeting. Gale Bell added, “I can’t imagine a worse location for such an operation.”

Barge on left, Bowditch Point on right

And Fly Heli listened. Lynn said moving the barge is a step in the right direction because it is now out of the most vulnerable nursery for dolphins and manatees.

“It’s definitely helpful for our residents that were concerned about the noise,” Lynn said. “It’s closer to Bowditch than I would like, and hopefully he’s also open to moving even further into the Gulf than it is located right now.”