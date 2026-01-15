Fly Heli discusses possible changes at FMB meeting over helicopter barge concerns

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla — In December, neighbors raised environmental concerns over a low-flying helicopter landing on a barge in Matanzas Pass. This week, the Town of Fort Myers Beach held a meeting so the company behind the flights could speak to the public.

Fox 4’s Fort Myers Beach Community Correspondent, Austin Schargorodski, was the only reporter covering the story when the concerns first came in. On Wednesday, he was at the meeting where neighbors asked Fly Heli to move the barge.

The meeting was packed, and neighbors spoke out against the barges.

“Noise, noise, noise. It is very loud,” said Judy Wholesome.

“It’s bad for residents, it’s bad for businesses, and it’s bad for the environment,” added Bill Veach.

“I can’t imagine a worse location for such an operation,” said Gale Bell.

Another neighbor suggested moving the barge, saying it should be relocated to the bay between Bowditch Point and the Sanibel Bridge.

Schargorodski first reported on the flights after video showed a helicopter taking off from a barge near Bowditch Point, which sparked questions about noise and impacts to wildlife. He later confirmed the helicopter belonged to Fly Heli, which told him the flights were test flights.

Schargorodski then met with Fly Heli President Steve Overy, who said the company worked with state and federal agencies to on permits and approvals.

“We are legally allowed to operate. However, legality is not the ceiling of our standards, it is a floor,” Overy said. “We are choosing to go beyond what is legally required because I believe responsible business means collaboration.”

In a statement, the Town of Fort Myers Beach said Fly Heli is not in violation of any town ordinances and is compliant with local regulations.

Even so, the Environmental Task Force made a motion to recommend moving the barge to a more wildlife- and resident-friendly location.

“We’re actively looking at a couple different spots,” Overy said. “Our intention was never to forcibly operate out of the area we’re in.”

Neighbors said they are hopeful.

“He gave us some time to talk about our concerns, so let’s stay tuned to see what he does,” said Brian Cooper.