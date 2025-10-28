Florida Highway Patrol charges man for DUI in crash

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said it was called to a hit-and-run crash on Monday night, around 11:24 p.m. on San Carlos Boulevard, between a pickup truck and a minivan.

FHP said the pickup truck's driver left the scene on foot.

Troopers belive the minivan driver was going south on San Carlos, while the pickup was going north. That's when it entered the minivan's path of travel, according to FHP, and hit it.

The driver of the minivan was transported with an injury, according to FHP.

The driver of the pickup, Brian Michael Curtis, was found hiding at a nearby construction site and then arrested for DUI, according to FHP.