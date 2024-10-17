Flesh-killing bacteria cases double in Lee County following recent hurricanes

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — After the two recent hurricanes, Helene and Milton, there has been an increase in cases of a dangerous flesh-killing bacteria across Southwest Florida.

On Fort Myers Beach, dozens of beachgoers were seen enjoying the sand, but only a few ventured into the water.

“The water you always worry about that you're gonna step on something, or get scratched or whatever, and that leads to who knows what," said one beachgoer.

The bacteria in question is called Vibrio Vulnificus, a flesh-eating disease that can be fatal within 72 hours if left untreated.

The Florida Department of Health has reported an increase in cases following the recent hurricanes, but they have also announced that swimming in Lee County beaches is currently safe. That's because danger of Vibriosis mostly comes from stagnant water, such as tide pools, canals, and retention ponds, as well as swimming pools—whether personal or at resorts.

“I've just been waiting to hear if it's clear or not,” said another beach visitor.

Despite the Department of Health's reassurance, with two confirmed cases of Vibrio in Lee County since Hurricane Helene, many beachgoers remain cautious. People are still wary, and not just of bacteria. Debris from the storms also poses a risk.

"I'm assuming this is somebody's window, we were walking along the shore and this was like in the water," said another beachgoer.

The debris found in the water has been varied and surprising. One visitor said, “I've seen something floating, I thought it was, possible weight, to one of the buoys, I went out and grabbed it, pulled it out and it was actually a 30-gallon water heater.”

Despite these hidden dangers, some people continue to enjoy the beach, unbothered by what might be lurking beneath the waves.

"The water is pretty clear right when you get in, so you can see the bottom, we didn't see anything, we've just seen sand," said one couple who got in the water.

While bacterial levels are within safe limits for swimming, Lee County officials are still urging caution. They remind residents and visitors that debris from the storms could still present hazards in the water.