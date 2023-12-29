FIREWORKS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN YEARS: Fort Myers Beach prepares for New Year's celebration

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Sunday night will be the first time in two years, Fort Myers Beach will celebrate New Year's Eve.

"I'm coming here to Fort Myers Beach for the fireworks, and band and all the people. It's going to be exciting," Suzy Busz said. She's lived on the island the past three years.

The locals aren't the only ones who are excited. The island's businesses are excited for the celebrations too.

Daniel Clarkston runs Mr. Waves Island Bar which recently opened on Times Square.

Clarkston said, "We are so much looking forward to New Year's. It's gonna be the first time we have fireworks back on the beach after COVID and Hurricane Ian."

The party starts early at 4p.m. with live music at Bayside Park. For more information on New Year's at Fort Myers Beach, click here.

While 2024 is the focus of the festivities, people celebrating on the beach are celebrating one other milestone too.

"Just how much it's progressed since the Hurricane. Hurricane Ian took a lot," Busz added.

But 15 months later, the feeling of gratitude and resilience is strong.

"We are really fortunate to have resilient crowds, resilient tourism that comes back. I'm super grateful," Clarkston said.

Over at Yo Taco, a staple on Fort Myers Beach, they said the holiday crowd means a lot for their business.

"It's how we operate. It does dip down before spring break but these holidays this is a reminder of how it was," Doug Colby, a manager at Yo Taco, said.

How it was with one thing that really never changed through all of the ups and downs of 2023.

"The sunsets are still great," Colby said.

And this New Year's celebration will be too.