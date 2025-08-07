Family sues after fatal gas leak in Fort Myers Beach home

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The family of a man who died in a Fort Myers Beach home is taking legal action against multiple companies involved in the property's construction and maintenance.

Nearly a year after two men died from what investigators determined was a gas leak from a disconnected fuel pump, Michael Dewitt's estate has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The legal action targets the builder, HVAC company, and contractor associated with the home on Palermo Circle.

According to the lawsuit, a gas-powered pool heater was installed in the garage without proper ventilation. The family claims toxic fumes were then circulated into the living space by a faulty HVAC system.

The lawsuit further alleges that Michael Dewitt might have survived if the required carbon monoxide detectors had been installed in the home.

