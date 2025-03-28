EYESORE: Why a Fort Myers Beach home is still standing despite violations

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — As Fort Myers Beach continues its recovery efforts, some lots on the island show little progress. One such property near Bowditch Point stands out, raising concerns from neighbors and visitors.

Watch as Fort Myers Beach Community Correspondent, Anvar Ruziev, hears from neighbors and visitors about the destroyed property:

Vacationer Max Gallagher, visiting the area, noted the contrast between the deteriorating structure and nearby resorts.

"It is a slight eyesore compared to like the Pink Shell over there," Gallagher said.

Many are surprised that the structure still stands more than two years after Hurricane Ian.

"I was kind of interested by it because I'm still shocked by how it's still standing," Gallagher added.

Longtime residents, like Mike Flanagan, who has lived across the street for over 30 years, question why the structure hasn’t been removed.

"This was a mess even before the hurricane, and now it's worse. You would think the town would just condemn it," Flanagan said.

The Town of Fort Myers Beach did issue a demolition order for the property in June 2024 after identifying structural hazards, including a failing deck and missing stair supports.

However, that order was put on hold after property owner Sergei Kaminskiy filed an appeal. Kaminskiy claimed he did not receive a fair opportunity to correct the violations and pointed to procedural errors in the notice, allowing the structure to remain standing.

Kaminskiy, who has over 4 million social media followers and runs a home improvement company in San Diego, has not yet responded to multiple requests for comment about his plans for the property.

His attorney previously filed a rezoning request for the lot, and Kaminskiy’s LinkedIn profile suggests they are exploring ways to increase density on the property.

Neighbors and nearby business operators, like those at the Pink Shell, are pushing for the structure to be removed for safety reasons.

"It's a hazard. I know they have a fence around it, but kids can get in," Flanagan warned.

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Fort Myers Beach Town Hall to decide the property’s future.