Deputies search for missing 19-year-old last seen on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help as they search FOR a missing woman.

Deputies says, Jazzlyn Munyiri Wamuyu, was last seen walking south on Estero Boulevard near Margaritaville on Fort Myers Beach around 1:08 A.M.

According to investigators, Wamuyu is 5'7, weighs about 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Wamuyu was last seen wearing a black crop top and baggy blue jeans.

If you have any information about Wamuyu, you are asked to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000