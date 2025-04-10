Watch Now
Crews working to repair leak in dredge pipe on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — On Thursday afternoon a dredge pipe on Fort Myers beach began to leak near Lynn Hall Memorial Park.

Crews were called to the area to fix the pipe. The town of Fort Myers Beach said they called out a contractor to mitigate the issues.

They have asked beachgoers to clear the area so they can work.

There is heavy machinery there to dig down to the pipe leak.

This area is part of the beach re-nourishment project that is now on pause again.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates on fox4now.com

