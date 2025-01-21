Cost of mosquito control could double in Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A plot of land on the south side of Estero Island, just off Lazy Way, was sold for only ten dollars to the Fort Myers Beach Mosquito Control District over 60 years ago. Now, the future of this land is unclear because state lawmakers want to merge the Fort Myers Beach Mosquito Control District with Lee County Mosquito Control.

Right now, Fort Myers Beach Mosquito Control has one of the lowest tax rates (called a millage rate) in Florida. If you have a home worth $500,000, you pay about $55 a year for mosquito control. If the two districts combine, that cost could go up to about $110 a year. According to Fort Myers Beach Mosquito Control Chairperson Joanne Semmer, this extra expense is not needed.

“We are fully funded, we have no debt, we take no state funds,” said Semmer. “Who’s going to benefit by this merger? Our tax millage is half. Maybe we can teach Lee County Mosquito Control something—maybe they should merge with us!”

Looking at the 2024 budget, Fort Myers Beach Mosquito Control collects just over half a million dollars a year in taxes. Under Lee County’s proposed rate, that amount would go up to more than one million dollars.

Florida Representative Adam Botana says the merger makes sense in the long run. “It just kind of makes sense. Why do we have this extra layer of government? They’re at a different millage rate. They will have to come up, but over the longer period of time, taxes will go down for that.”

Botana explains the tax rate would need to rise because the cost for aerial mosquito services—already provided by Lee County—will double next year to $120,000. Also, Fort Myers Beach Mosquito Control plans to rebuild its headquarters on the island at a cost of about $600,000. Lee County Mosquito Control Director David Hoel suggested a cheaper approach. “You can move the mosquito control headquarters inland instead of rebuilding on the beach,” he said during a recent legislative meeting.

Another issue is a piece of land the Fort Myers Beach Woman’s Club sold to the Mosquito Control District decades ago for only ten dollars.

It was meant to be used specifically for mosquito control. The Woman’s Club says they are not sure if they will get their land back if the merger happens, but they hope it will be returned if the district is absorbed by Lee County.

Residents of Fort Myers Beach and Lee County will each vote on this merger. If more than 50% of voters in both places approve, the merger will happen. If the bill passes through the legislative process, you can expect to see it on your ballot in November 2026.