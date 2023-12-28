Controversial new state law causing local government officials to give up their seats

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A controversial new law going into effect January 1, 2024 is causing some elected local government officials to give up their seat across the state, including right here in Southwest Florida.

Now former Fort Myers Beach councilman Bill Veach handed in his resignation, his work issued-laptop and cellphone Tuesday.

"I don't think I would call it regret, but it was a difficult decision," Veach said."I really do care about the residents and and small business owners of Fort Myers Beach."

Veach told Fox 4's Briana Brownleethis wasn't a decision he took lightly.

Photo Courtesy: WFTX Reporter Briana Brownlee

Senate Bill 774, commonly known as "Form 6" is why he's stepping away.

Photo Courtesy: WFTX

Starting January 1st, local government officials must disclose most assets, liabilities and transactions of more than $1,000. This includes their bank information, income, car payments, mortgages and even student loans.

"In this day and age there is a lot more digital crime, more hacking, a lot of potential for unauthorized withdraws from accounts," Veach said. "If I go out and lay it out what bank I have assets in and what those assets are, it makes it a lot easier for someone who doesn't have good intentions to hack."

He also said he doesn't think Form 6 will help because if someone is taking a bribe he doubts they will put it on the form.

"I think it's more of an intent to damage home rule which the state has been trying to do for years with primitive laws," Veach said.

Just last week Naples Vice Mayor Mike McCabe also announced he will resign.

"I won't name any names but I know at least one council member who is seriously considering doing the same thing, but they haven't done it yet," Veach said. "Maybe not until the 31st is when we will really know how many people resign."

These elected officials have until Dec. 31st. Veach said some are holding off to see if the state will amend.

Fort Myers Beach didn't get back with Fox 4 to answer how they will fill Veach's seat, butt Veach said protocol would be for them to appoint someone.

