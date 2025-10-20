Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityFort Myers Beach

Actions

Communities in Lee County announce trash schedule changes starting Oct. 27

Bonita Springs changes trash and recycling plan
wftx
Bonita Springs changes trash and recycling plan
Posted

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Families in Lee County, the Town of Fort Myers Beach, Village of Estero and City of Bonita Springs are asked to set their trash, recycling and yard waste to the curb by 6:30 a.m. beginning Monday, Oct. 27.

The county said this is one hour later than the seasonal set-out time of 5:30 a.m. The April-through-October seasonal change was to help the contracted haulers' drivers complete routes earlier in the day during hot months. This operational adjustment does not affect the day of the week locals have their materials collected; that remains the same.

In addition to the change for the municipalities of Fort Myers Beach, Estero and Bonita, the unincorporated areas affected include:

  • Captiva
  • Pine Island
  • Matlacha
  • North Fort Myers
  • Fort Myers Shores
  • Alva
  • Lehigh Acres
  • South Fort Myers
  • Iona

To learn more about what to set out at the curb and proper disposal methods, visit Lee County Solid Waste at www.leegov.com/solidwaste.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Austin Schargorodski