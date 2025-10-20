Communities in Lee County announce trash schedule changes starting Oct. 27

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Families in Lee County, the Town of Fort Myers Beach, Village of Estero and City of Bonita Springs are asked to set their trash, recycling and yard waste to the curb by 6:30 a.m. beginning Monday, Oct. 27.

The county said this is one hour later than the seasonal set-out time of 5:30 a.m. The April-through-October seasonal change was to help the contracted haulers' drivers complete routes earlier in the day during hot months. This operational adjustment does not affect the day of the week locals have their materials collected; that remains the same.

In addition to the change for the municipalities of Fort Myers Beach, Estero and Bonita, the unincorporated areas affected include:



Captiva

Pine Island

Matlacha

North Fort Myers

Fort Myers Shores

Alva

Lehigh Acres

South Fort Myers

Iona

To learn more about what to set out at the curb and proper disposal methods, visit Lee County Solid Waste at www.leegov.com/solidwaste.