Cold, Wet, but Still Beachin': Tourists Embrace Florida's Chill

First came the frosty temps, then the rain—but nothing seems to stop vacationers from making the most of Fort Myers Beach.

FOX 4

The music is still playing, and the beach vibe remains intact, even if the weather feels more “polar plunge” than “tropical paradise.” Locals, however, have fled indoors to escape the record-breaking chill.

Watch senior reporter Emily Young's full report here:

Ft. Myers Beach Record Temps

“My parents moved here to retire, and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s freezing,’” said tourist Amber Skiles. “And I’m like, ‘We’re from Colorado!’”

Vacationers, meanwhile, are undeterred, braving the beach and soaking up…well, whatever Florida has to offer right now.

FOX 4

Vacationers vs. Locals: A Tale of Two Wardrobes

The stark difference in beach attire didn’t go unnoticed. “you’re dressed for a jog on the beach, while i look ready for the Alps,” joked reporter Emily Young to Barb Ryan, another tourist walking along the beach. Despite the chill, Barb is keeping her spirits high: “This is still an improvement. It will be nice to see the sun, though.”

FOX 4

For Amber, another tourist, Florida’s “cold” feels mild compared to home. “This is cool to us; it’s not cold to us,” she said. “I don’t feel like we need a coat.” Meanwhile, Emily confessed, “I’m wearing two pairs of pants!”

FOX 4

Though resilient, even the most beach-loving tourists have their limits. Amber Skiles son Cameron stuck his feet in the water. “It’s too cold!” he said. Fort Myers Beach may not be its usual sunny paradise, but it’s still a vibe—for now.

