Cold, Wet, but Still Beachin': Tourists Embrace Florida's Chill

Tourists on Fort Myers Beach laugh off Florida’s record-breaking cold, trading snow boots for sandals—even if the sun’s in hiding. Locals, however, are nowhere to be found, cozying up indoors.
Reporter Emily Young interviews people on Fort Myers Beach
FOX 4
First came the frosty temps, then the rain—but nothing seems to stop vacationers from making the most of Fort Myers Beach.

Tourists soaking up the cold weather on Fort Myers Beach

The music is still playing, and the beach vibe remains intact, even if the weather feels more “polar plunge” than “tropical paradise.” Locals, however, have fled indoors to escape the record-breaking chill.

Watch senior reporter Emily Young's full report here:

Ft. Myers Beach Record Temps

“My parents moved here to retire, and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s freezing,’” said tourist Amber Skiles. “And I’m like, ‘We’re from Colorado!’”

Vacationers, meanwhile, are undeterred, braving the beach and soaking up…well, whatever Florida has to offer right now.

A cold winter day on Fort Myers Beach

Vacationers vs. Locals: A Tale of Two Wardrobes

The stark difference in beach attire didn’t go unnoticed. “you’re dressed for a jog on the beach, while i look ready for the Alps,” joked reporter Emily Young to Barb Ryan, another tourist walking along the beach. Despite the chill, Barb is keeping her spirits high: “This is still an improvement. It will be nice to see the sun, though.”

Reporter Emily Young interviews people on Fort Myers Beach

For Amber, another tourist, Florida’s “cold” feels mild compared to home. “This is cool to us; it’s not cold to us,” she said. “I don’t feel like we need a coat.” Meanwhile, Emily confessed, “I’m wearing two pairs of pants!”

Record cold on Fort Myers Beach

Though resilient, even the most beach-loving tourists have their limits. Amber Skiles son Cameron stuck his feet in the water. “It’s too cold!” he said. Fort Myers Beach may not be its usual sunny paradise, but it’s still a vibe—for now.

