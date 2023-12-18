CLEANING UP...AGAIN: Fort Myers Beach families dealing with more water in their homes

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A storm that passed through Southwest Florida over the weekend brought storm surge into some homes on Fort Myers Beach.

One woman who spoke with Fox 4 says she was woken up around 3:30 in the morning to water pouring in from the back door.

Fairweather Lane resident Storm wakes Fort Myers Beach residents with flooding

The apartment complex is located 3 properties west of the Estero Pass on Fairweather Lane and watermarks indicate the flooding was up 6 to 8 inches inside of her home.

However, when Fox 4 walked down the street, houses towards the bay had no visible watermarks outside but a vacant lot catty-corner to the apartment complex had standing water remaining.

The woman says after a while water began to come in through the front door of the unit as well and that's when she called 911. She says Fort Myers Beach firefighters said it was not safe for her to stay in the apartment for the remainder of the night.

She notes her unit is currently without electricity but they are working with management to get her moved out. She says management was able to come to her apartment and immediately began ripping out the floor.

She says she's not sure what the source of the flooding was. But she also says she will find somewhere else to live, because she went through Hurriane Ian and now this.