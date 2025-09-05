Cape Coral couple's viral Backstreet Boys post leads to Vegas concert trip

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A local couple is proving they're larger than life after their Backstreet Boys social media post reached not only every member of the band, but over 15 million people online.

Judith Garcia posted a simple video that you may have seen others online do before. But in this video, it was a dare to her husband involving the Backstreet Boys.

"I posted something saying if one of the band members commented, my husband would buy my ticket and flight. And not only did one comment, I had all five of them comment," Garcia said.

And it wasn't just this boy band. Members of NSYNC, New Kids on the Block, and more celebrities jumped in.

So, a dare's a dare and her husband, Charlie Lopez, is taking his wife to Vegas.

"I thought there was no way they were going to pay attention, they're in the middle of their comeback tour, in the sphere, making millions of dollars a week. They're not going to comment on a couple from Southwest Florida's post. Well they did." Lopez said, who himself is a DJ at the Fort Myers Beach Margaritaville.

The post has hit more than 16 million views, and the couple says the journey has been a rollercoaster.

"She cried when she got the tickets… and I cried when I bought them. We're just two crying people in Southwest Florida," Lopez said.

They'll be front and center when the Backstreet Boys play their final show at the Sphere in February.

