'Can't catch a break': Fort Myers Beach residents face higher flood insurance bills after losing FEMA discount

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Families on Fort Myers Beach are getting ready for bigger flood insurance bills. The town lost the 25% discount from FEMA that has helped neighbors save money since 1999. FEMA put the town on probation, which means the discount is now gone.

On Thursday, the town found out that FEMA decided to remove the Community Rating System discount. Even though the town tried to fix problems before the November 18 deadline, FEMA still took the discount away.

"Insurance is already so expensive," said George Kormos, a Fort Myers Beach resident. "Without that 25% discount, I just can't justify the cost. I've even decided not to get flood insurance because it's too much for what you get if there's a flood."

For many people like George, losing the discount could mean paying an extra $2,000 each year. A big burden, especially for those still fixing their homes after hurricanes like Ian.

"It's going to force people out who can't afford it," George added. "Flood insurance was already pricey. Losing the discount makes it even worse."

The town's manager, Andrew Hyatt, said he is disappointed but will keep working with FEMA. Fort Myers Beach has been part of the discount program for over 25 years to help protect homes from floods.

"It doesn't seem fair," George said. "Some places have to pay more while others don't."

Neighbors now have tough choices: pay more for insurance or risk not having it.

The town has shared their correspondence with FEMA on their website.