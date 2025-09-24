Bowditch Beach is open again after health concerns

BOWDITCH BEACH, Fla. — The Lee County Department of Health confirms tests indicate that the water quality at Bowditch Park has low levels of bacteria and is safe again.

DOH-Lee had advised against any water-related activities at this location due to an increased risk of illness in swimmers, earlier in the week. Sampling showed that the level of bacteria had exceeded the level established by state guidelines, officials said.

As of Wednesday morning, you can enjoy swimming at Bowditch Beach again. Authorities will still monitor the water quality to ensure it is safe for families.