FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — After more than 30 years of serving the Fort Myers Beach community, Bonita Bill’s Waterfront Café is closing its doors.

Bonita Bill’s Closing: Fort Myers Beach restaurant bids farewell after 30 years

The restaurant, a staple on San Carlos Island, will officially shut down on January 5, leaving community members wondering what will happen to their beloved gathering spot and event venue.

Bonita Bill’s opened in 1991 with the motto, "No shoes? No shirt? Can we get you a beer?" Over the years, it grew from a humble concession stand selling popcorn and beer into a cherished icon in Fort Myers Beach.

Fox 4 Craig Petersen pointint to his artwork on the walls of Bonita Bills.

Craig Petersen, a local artist, described the venue’s significance, saying, “I always said it’s not a bar, it’s a memory.” Petersen has painted over 100 works of art that are displayed throughout the restaurant, featuring portraits of musicians, friends, and patrons who made Bonita Bill’s their second home.

The restaurant’s spacious event area has hosted countless gatherings for local clubs, including the Fort Myers Beach Yacht Club. Rosemary Davison, a longtime member of the club, reflected on the venue's importance: “We just thought it was the perfect spot. The ownership took great care of us, as a yacht club.”

For event organizers like Carrie Bell, who runs painting classes at Bonita Bill’s, the closure is a major loss.

Fox 4 Carrie Bell hosting a painting class at Bonita Bill's.

“Well, this venue is incredibly convenient for our group of instructors. It has a very large room. We’ve been really grateful for this space,” Bell said.

Fox 4 Bonita Bill's event room.

The restaurant’s closure comes months after the passing of owner Bill Semmer, a loss that has deeply affected the community. With a “For Sale” sign now prominently displayed outside the property, many are left wondering what the future holds.

Davison expressed the sentiment of many loyal patrons: “I would hate to see nostalgic Bonita Bill’s gone forever since there’s been so many other things lost from FMB.”

At this time, the new owners have not announced their plans for the property or whether they will allow events to continue.