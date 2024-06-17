BIG DEVELOPMENT: Fort Myers Beach Council approves controversial resort project

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Estero Island is set to see another major redevelopment project as the Town Council approved the Myerside Resort on Monday. However, the decision has not come without reservations from some local leaders who fear the project may negatively impact the island's infrastructure.

Despite Mayor Dan Allers’ vocal opposition, the Council approved the Myerside project with a 4-1 vote. Mayor Allers expressed concerns about the potential for a "snowball effect" of increased development changing the character of the beach community.

"Although this may seem modest, and small because of the size of the project, this I agree, is probably going to start a snowball effect," Mayor Allers stated during the meeting. "It's going to start very quickly. With that, I'll stop talking, I won't be supporting this project."

The Myerside Resort is planned to be located next to the Fort Myers Beach Public Library and adjacent to the Beach School.

The nearly 54,000-square-foot development will feature 45 hotel rooms, a restaurant, and retail space on the first floor. The four-story building will reach up to 50 feet at its highest point.

The resort’s owners requested additional height, increased density, and fewer parking spaces compared to current regulations. According to the developers, these changes are necessary to offset the rising costs of construction on the island.

Roland Weinmann and Beverley Milligan, owners of the Myerside Resort, commented on the financial challenges, saying, "I guess we're developers now. Unfortunately, costs have doubled, tripled on rebuilding on this island, that's a big factor."

The couple aims to break ground on the project in late 2026.