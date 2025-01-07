FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Big Carlos Pass Bridge is back open after being closed for hours on Tuesday.

Your Fox 4 community correspondent, Miyoshi Price, spoke with folks while the bridge was closed, and they said it was an inconvenience.

A concrete pile installed for the new bridge broke and hit the boon of a crane, which made a loud noise.

The Lee County Department of Transportation says the pile broke as it was being driven. They also said nothing had hit the existing bridge, so there was no damage.

The bridge was closed on Tuesday as a safety precaution.

The closure was temporary, and no changes have been made to the bridge project. While the bridge was closed, some people say they went out of their way to get home.

"We passed Lover Keys State Park, and we thought, we're home, and all sudden, this kid standing middle road says, bridge closed, so we had to go all the way around," says Samuel, a temporary Fort Myers Beach resident. "It took us an hour and a half to get home".

Fox 4 was there Tuesday when the concrete pile was removed from the boon of the crane.

The bridge is back open.