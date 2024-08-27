A new proposal for a Hurricane Ian Memorial in the city of Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — 16-year-old twins from Fort Myers have proposed a Hurricane Ian Memorial at Centennial Park. Today they presented the design and specific location.

A new Hurricane Ian Memorial Proposal in the city of Fort Myers

Monday Fort Myers City Council gave the students' representative, Wendy White, direction on what the students should do next.

The twins were absent at the meeting, but White read a letter that described why the twins were making the request.

White said the twins collected 300 signatures from Fort Myers locals and they wanted the memorial to be in a place where it would last. They say that's Centennial Park.

She continued by sharing that people became emotional when signing their petition because of the devastating memory of Ian.

Their representative, White, shared that they wanted the memorial in the city of Fort Myers on the maintenance building in the park.

White shared that the family contacted her because of her work on previous memorials for 9 /11 in New York.

She explained why she wanted to be involved in making this happen.

"It’s coming from people of all ages embracing the family who wanted to have a memorial here," says White. 'It’s coming from the community."

The council said Monday that it is not a "no"; they want more inclusion with other cities, like Sanibel or Fort Myers Beach, so the memorial is in the best location.

The design must go through the public art committee for approval and location.

