FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla — Friends and neighbors are remembering the Fort Myers Beach kayaker who died near the Sanibel Causeway on Wednesday.

Fox 4’s Austin Schargorodski went to find out what he meant to the community he covers every day. They said he was a beloved member of their neighborhood.

Watch to hear what friends and neighbors said about Mark Kocher:

‘A lovely person’: Neighbors remember kayaker who died after incident near Causeway

“When I heard that happened I said who? Who is that they’re talking about? And when they told me I just broke down and cried I couldn’t believe it,” said Loretta Head.

Head has lived across the street from Mark Kocher for a decade. She said he was a big presence, very friendly to everyone and always willing to help out.

“He is going to be missed so much by all of us,” said Head.

Fox 4 Loretta Head

FWC said first responders were called Wednesday after people saw an abandoned kayak and an unresponsive person near it. Kocher was in the water about three-and-a-half miles southwest of the Sanibel boat ramp.

FWC said Kocher was pulled from the water and rushed to a hospital, but he didn’t make it.

“On behalf of all of the FWC and all responding agencies I want to take a moment to express our deepest condolences,” said FWC Spokesperson Bradley Johnson.

Fox 4 Bradley Johnson

Monica Lynn lives a street over from Kocher. She’s an avid kayaker and said she would often see him out on the water, doing what he loved.

“He was just passionate about the wildlife, passionate about our neighborhood, and just a lovely person. Warm, friendly, kind,” said Lynn.

Fox 4 Monica Lynn

Lynn said she knows Kocher’s wife and stopped by to help comfort her. She tells Schargorodski that Kocher’s wife was too distressed to go on camera, but is grateful for neighbors who can help share who he was.

Neighbors said their thoughts are with the family.

“Praying for them, and Mark,” said Head. “It’s going to leave a huge void in our neighborhood,” said Lynn.

FWC says Kocher’s death is still under investigation. If there are any more updates about what happened, Fox 4 will let you know.